South Huntington schools will station armed guards outside all buildings

Armed guards will be stationed outside all South Huntington school buildings by the end of the month, the district announced Thursday.

The South Huntington school board voted unanimously Wednesday night to implement the security measure, according to a release issued Thursday.

The guards will not be inside school buildings during the instructional school day, unless there is an emergency like an armed threat that requires their assistance, the release said.

"While we understand the gravity and importance of this decision, please know that this was not made lightly and our main goal as a district and Board of Education is to ensure the safety and security of all," South Huntington Superintendent Dr. Vito D’Elia said in the statement. "Given the recent events that have plagued our nation with regards to gun violence in schools, we felt this added measure was a necessary step.”

In the past year, South Huntington schools have implemented several security measures, including adding security vestibules at all buildings and a director of security, and increasing the number of surveillance cameras at all buildings, the release said.

“The Board of Education's vote to contract for armed security is another measure to protect our cherished students and beloved staff," South Huntington Board of Education President Nicholas Ciappetta said. "Safety is of paramount importance to South Huntington and the Board will leave no stone unturned to ensure that its students and staff can focus on learning without fear of a tragic school shooting.”