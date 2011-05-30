Southampton adds sewage pump-out boats

Southampton has unveiled two new pump-out boats that will join five others cruising the town's many waterways, offering free pump-out sewage services to recreational boaters until October.

The two boats, one fiberglass and the other aluminum, cost about $80,000 each and were purchased with funds from the federal Clean Vessel Act, the Suffolk County health department and the town. Southampton pumped out about 125,000 gallons of sewage last year.

The Peconic Estuary, which includes all waterways between the North and South Forks, was designated a Vessel Water No Discharge Zone in 2002. Fines for pumping sewage directly into the water are $500 for the first offense and $1,000 for each subsequent violation.

. The town receives a $5,000 reimbursement from the county for each boat.

Suffolk County runs a Pump-Out Vessel Incentive Program funded by its capital program, which has helped with the purchase of 14 boats, including four in Southampton. More than 1 million gallons of sewage have been collected since the program's start, according to James Tomarken, the county's Commissioner of Health Services.

through October. Boaters can reach the bay constables, who administer the program, on marine radio channel 73 VHF.

"This creates an enormous 'non-impact' on our waters," said Southampton Trustee Fred Havemeyer, who called the program "a resounding success."