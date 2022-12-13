Southampton Village board appoints new police chief from Suffolk PD

The Southampton Village Board appointed Suffolk County Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Carter on Monday as the village’s next police chief.

Board members voted 4-1, with Mayor Jesse Warren opposing, to select Carter, 49, during a special meeting Monday night.

The provisional hire will become effective March 13, contingent on a Civil Service test, Deputy Mayor Gina Arresta said. He was offered a five-year contract to be paid $225,000 annual salary.

He was previously in charge of the Suffolk County police reform plan. He said he has lived in Suffolk County for most of his life, growing up in Manorville.

“The residents will have access to me," Carter said in an interview at the meeting. He said he intended to "get out to meet the residents and talk about the problems in the village and how to find solutions.”

His hire comes more than a year since the retirement of former Police Chief Thomas Cummings. Cummings agreed to retire in September 2021 with a payout of nearly $775,000 in unused sick and vacation time and lifetime health benefits for himself and his wife, on top of an annual salary of nearly $250,000.

Village officials had embarked on a search for police chief while Lt. Suzanne Hurteau served as acting chief. Board members also voted Tuesday night to promote Hurteau to captain to serve under Carter. She is the first female captain on the East End, Arresta said.

Arresta had called for the special meeting during executive session Thursday.

“He’s the guy for Southampton Village,” Arresta said. “He’s a man of integrity and has a record above and beyond and cares about what he does. We’re excited to make this appointment and blew me out of the water. He’s a stand-up guy and a true police officer.”

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison appointed Carter in February after Carter served as an NYPD Inspector and 28-year veteran on the force.

Warren had argued the appointment was made with little public notice or without an agenda before Tuesday’s meeting at the Southampton Cultural Center. He said board members did not receive the contract until late Monday afternoon.

Warren said Carter has not taken the required Civil Service test and would not be allowed to continue to serve if he does not score in the top three candidates who previously passed the test.

“To appoint someone without a contract gives up all leverage in negotiations,” Warren said. “I think Deputy Commissioner Carter is an honorable person and I could work with him , but we had other candidates with very prestigious backgrounds. Other candidates had more of a local level of experience and we had a good list of candidates to choose from.”

Warren said Carter lacked local experience and there were other qualified candidates from the NYPD, Nassau and Suffolk County. He said the village could have hired from Lloyd Harbor and Westhampton, but those Civil Service lists have expired.

He said the sudden appointment also limit the village’s ability to hinder large payouts.

Carter receives benefits from the NYPD and was granted a waiver to join Suffolk County. Warren said he didn’t know if the waiver was transferable.

Carter said Monday night that he would be able to meet qualifications to address the mayor’s concerns.

“I know we’re going to do great things and do them together,” Carter said.





