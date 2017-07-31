Southampton Hospital donating $50G to amphitheater

Southampton Hospital is donating $50,000 over the next decade to help with maintenance and the special events schedule at the Good Ground Park amphitheater in Hampton Bays.

The Southampton Town Board last week accepted the hospital’s offer to donate $5,000 annually over a 10-year period to sponsor the park’s amphitheater and its performances. The park opened in June.

“This generous donation shows Southampton Hospital continues to be a good neighbor to our community,” Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said.

While the town’s Parks and Recreation Department pays for programing at the park, town officials said the donation will help offset entertainment and amphitheater upkeep costs.

Parks Director Kristen Doulos said the hospital’s annual donations “will supplement our budget and help us bring first-rate entertainment to our community.”

Southampton Hospital president and chief executive Robert S. Chaloner said the hospital was “delighted” to help the park, adding: “Sponsoring programs at Good Ground Park is a good fit for us.”