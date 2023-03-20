On what lots will they sell pot? Southampton proposes local dispensary rules 

Marijuana dispensaries in Southampton Town only can operate in two zoning districts and can't open within certain distances of schools, houses of worship and community gathering places such as parks and libraries, according to proposed local regulations.

The Southampton Town Board held a public hearing last week on the proposed town code amendments, which seek to regulate hours of operation, locations and additional details about the opening of nonmedical marijuana dispensaries.

Southampton is one of four Long Island Towns, along with Brookhaven, Babylon and Riverhead, to opt in and allow retail marijuana sales following state legislation legalizing cannabis. The other three towns already adopted regulations.

Southampton began discussing regulations earlier this year after the state Office of Cannabis Management, which oversees the industry, issued a guidance report in late October and the New York Department of State published additional regulations in mid-December.

The town's proposed regulations don't address on-site consumption, which is the other factor local municipalities can regulate. The town still is awaiting further guidance from the OCM about consumption.

The local regulations would limit dispensaries to the highway business and shopping center business zoning districts, leaving parts of Hampton Bays as one likely location. The numerous villages within the town opted out, eliminating several areas altogether.

The regulations also would set hours of operation, prohibit drive-through windows and limit the number and types of signs allowed. The board didn't vote on the regulations, instead choosing to leave the written record open on the hearing for two weeks to allow for more public comments.

Councilman Rick Martel said at the hearing that he’s concerned certain hamlets outside of villages could face a greater burden in terms of hosting the dispensaries. He specified Hampton Bays, where he lives.

“I don’t want to overburden one community,” he said.

Hampton Bays Public Schools Superintendent Lars Clemensen asked the town board to make the regulations as “restrictive in nature as possible but still feasible for your business community.”

He urged the board to invest in the school resource officer program, the Southampton Town Youth Bureau and other student-led initiatives that help kids “make positive decisions about substance abuse.” But Clemensen also cited the "economic benefits" the community would receive in tax revenue from dispensaries.

Several people who spoke at the hearing discussed plans to open a dispensary in Southampton.

Walter Bonilla, who said he’s a partner in a business called Hydro Phonics LLC that received a state license, told the board there are several buildings on County Road 39 his outfit is considering for a dispensary. He asked the board to consider allowing dispensaries to open earlier than 10 a.m. — the opening time in the proposed regulations.

Kim Stetz, a psychotherapist from Manhattan, received a license with her partner Marquis Hayes, a chef. She said they hope to own a business in the Hamptons. She said getting clarity on where dispensaries can be located will help them narrow their search for a location.

“It’s been a hard time finding the actual properties because we didn’t know where we could go,” Stetz added.

Alana Urbont Marino, community engagement director for the nonprofit Human Understanding & Growth Services, thanked the board for restricting potential locations for dispensaries and banning drive-through pot access.

“We really value your commitment to minimizing the youth exposure to cannabis retail,” she said.

She said her Westhampton-based organization is finalizing a research-based curriculum to train cannabis retail employees in responsible sales, training designed as a "protective measure for the local community" and similar to that available for alcohol retailers.