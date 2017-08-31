Southern State crash leaves 1 dead, State Police say

A Center Moriches man died in a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning on the Southern State Parkway, State Police said.

John Palumbo, 54, was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue west of Sunrise Highway at about 6:47 a.m. in the westbound center lane when the vehicle “veered from the center lane, exited the roadway and mounted the right shoulder, where it struck a sign post, in addition to multiple trees.”

Palumbo was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the accident, the right lane of the parkway was closed westbound at 7:17 a.m. between Exits 44 and 43A in the area of Islip Terrace, according to the state Department of Transportation website. The lane reopened just before 10 a.m., the DOT said.

Police are investigating.