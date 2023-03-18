Southern State Parkway crash: 17-year-old passenger killed and driver, 16, in critical condition

A car crash on the Southern State Parkway in West Babylon early Saturday morning left a 17-year-old passenger dead and the driver in critical condition, according to State Police.

The teen, who was not identified, was sitting in the front passenger seat of a 2009 Nissan Altima that was being driven by a 16-year-old, police said.

The 16-year-old driver was heading westbound on the parkway at about 1:30 a.m. when the car veered off the roadway between exits 36 and 37. It struck trees and brush on the north shoulder, police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

State Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 631-756-3300.