Southold cops still seek missing teen Ashley Murray

Southold police said Thursday they have no new information about the missing 16-year-old girl from Peconic.

Ashley Murray was last seen at about 8 a.m. Monday as she left her home on Spring Lane to catch the bus to Southold High School, police said.

Police issued a missing person alert for her on Wednesday.

"Other than the missing-person release there's nothing new," a police spokeswoman said Thursday.

Murray is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, wears a hearing aid in each ear and has a scar on her right wrist, police said.

When she left her house she was wearing black boots, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants, police said.

The department release on Murray said police have received "dozens of tips" and are "following up on a number of leads."

It also said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, other East End police departments and state and county law enforcement agencies are helping in the investigation.

Anyone with information on Murray's whereabouts is asked to call Southold police at 631-765-2600.