Southold supervisor takes leave of absence

Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell has taken a leave of absence, town officials said Friday.

Deputy Supervisor Phillip Beltz said he would oversee day-to-day government operations while Russell takes an indeterminate leave to handle personal matters.

"The supervisor has taken some time off to deal with personal and private matters, and the town board asks you respect the privacy of the family at this time," Beltz said. He did not elaborate.

The announcement came after police went to Russell's Cutchogue home Thursday morning in response to a domestic disturbance call.

Southold Town Police Capt. Martin Flatley confirmed that officers were sent to Russell's home, but declined to comment further. Russell is married and has two children.

It was unclear who called police and who was at the home Thursday morning.

Calls to Russell were not immediately returned.

Russell was town assessor for 15 years before being elected supervisor in 2005 on the Republican line. He beat William Edwards, a Democrat from Mattituck and was re-elected to a four-year term in 2007.

With William Murphy