Spin cycle: For Levy, it's 'Say chee$e'

Suffolk Executive Steve Levy, who proposed laying off 250 nursing home workers in his budget, apparently can't do without a photographer. He's hired former Newsday lensman Daniel Goodrich for $61,700, replacing Henry Mangles, who made $71,900 annually after 30 years with the county.Dan Aug, Levy's spokesman, said, "This is not a vanity job," and community groups inviting Levy to ceremonies expect "there will be an official photographer chronicling these events." Goodrich, a Pulitzer Prize winner, will work on video and Internet. The county legislature, which gave up a full-time photographer in 2006, hires shooters per diem without supplies, mileage or benefits for all 18 lawmakers, which cost $26,313 last year. Aug said Nassau Executive Edward Mangano has three full-time photographers, with a supervisor, for salaries totaling $216,000. But spokesman Mike Martinosaid Mangano has one $55,000-a-year photographer, with others assigned to the 19 county legislators. Martino added: "Tell Dan to stay in his own county."- Rick Brand