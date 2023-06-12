In St. James, an old firehouse could be getting new recognition as a landmark

A firehouse in St. James that is nearly a century old is one of 16 properties statewide nominated as both state and national historic landmarks.

Last week Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding the St. James Firehouse and 15 other properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

The firehouse was the only Long Island location among the nominees, selected for its architectural and historic importance.

Dating back to 1925, the firehouse has an arts and crafts architecture style and is located on North Country Road in St. James’s historic corridor.

Patricia Clark, a member and former president of civic group Celebrate St. James, said for hamlet residents, the decades-old fire building represents “a piece of our history.”

Besides its use in firefighting operations, community groups such as the Boy Scouts and a police union use the facility as a gathering place, according to fire officials and civic group members.

“It’s just a special building,” said Frank Sapienza, chief of the St. James Fire Department.

In 2017, the building’s future had been in doubt as fire officials considered closing it and replacing it with a new 22,000-square-foot headquarters.

However, the plan was rejected after residents pushed back, not wanting to lose the decades-old building or pay extra taxes to fund a new facility.

Thomas Donohue, chair of the department's Board of Fire Commissioners, said after speaking with community members over time, he felt it was important for the hamlet to keep the building as it is.

“I wanted to make sure that this building would always be here for the community,” Donahue added.

Achieving landmark status would preserve the building while allowing the department to apply for funding through grants and foundations for necessary preservation and restoration work, according to Erinn McDonnell, a consultant who helped firehouse officials apply for the historic designation.

Once the commissioner of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation approves historic property recommendations, they are listed on the state's Historic Places Register and nominated for the National Register of Historic Places, Hochul's office said.

If the National Park Service then approves, the firehouse will be entered on the national register.