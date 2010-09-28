St. James man sentenced in NYC crane bribery case

Michael Sackaris was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in state prison Tuesday for paying more than $10,000 in bribes to New York City's chief crane inspector.

Sackaris, 50, of St. James, the manager and de facto owner of Nu Way Crane Service from 2002 to 2007, paid the bribes for false inspection approvals for Nu Way's cranes and for false licenses for untested operators.

Although none of Nu Way's cranes were involved in two fatal crane collapses in New York City that took nine lives in 2008, the case stemmed from a crackdown on construction in the industry that followed those accidents.

"Fatal crane accidents have cut short too many lives in New York City," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said following the sentencing. "Bribing a city employee - particularly one charged with ensuring the public's safety - is more than a criminal affront to the taxpayers. It put New Yorkers at an unnecessary and unacceptable risk."

Sackaris pleaded guilty in May in state Supreme Court to second-degree bribery, admitting that from 2000 to 2008, on at least 26 occasions, he paid bribes of $200 to $500 to chief inspector James Delayo for phony inspections and operator licenses.

Delayo, who pleaded guilty to bribe receiving, was also sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison. Michael Pascalli, 25, of Bethpage, a Nu Way employee who received a phony crane operating license, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and received 3 years' probation.

Nu Way, a Copiague company owned by Sackaris' wife, pleaded guilty to bribery in May and was required to pay a $10,000 fine under the terms of a plea agreement. Although Sackaris gave up his crane operator's license, officials said Nu Way remains free to do business in New York City as long as its cranes and operators are properly inspected and licensed.