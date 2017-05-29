St. James summer concert series may change location

A resolution appears to have been reached in a dispute over the location of a St. James summer concert series that would have interfered with traffic to some Lake Avenue businesses.

“We all hope this is a successful event and that families can enjoy themselves in a safe environment,” said Meg Shutka, whose husband, Charles, runs Eddie’s Power Equipment on Lake Avenue across from St. James Elementary School, one of the businesses that would have been affected.

The St. James Summer Nights series, originally slated to be held outside the school June 28, July 12, July 26 and Aug. 9, will now likely move to the King Kullen at Norwood and Lake Avenue for the last two nights, said Kerry Maher Weisse, president of the Community Association of Greater St. James.

“We hope that everybody’s on board, and we hope that we’ve eased the inconvenience,” Weisse said.

Shutka said civic association officials promised her the business owners would be able to reach their businesses even on nights when the concerts are held outside the school.

The concerts are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with bands including Circadian Rhythms and Nick & The Kick. Food, photo booths and activities for children will be available, Weisse said.

William J. Garthe, a St. James Chamber of Commerce board member and former president, said the “very little controversy” highlighted the need for better communication in the hamlet.

“We all want to do the right thing,” he said. “The bottom line is that a number of businesses didn’t know about it, and were going to be personally affected by it.”