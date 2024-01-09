Worker Lauro Pacheco pulled from collapsed trench in St. James, pronounced dead

A worker who became trapped while installing a septic tank in St. James was pulled from a collapsed trench late Monday and pronounced dead, Suffolk County police said.

Lauro Pacheco, 38, an employee of a masonry contractor, had been installing the tank at a property at the end of Piper Lane when the soil collapsed, police said.

Police and firefighters from multiple departments were called at about 2 p.m. according to Head of the Harbor Police Chief Chuck Lohmann.

Crews used an excavator and a front loader to remove soil to reach the worker.

Fire departments including Nesconset, Setauket, St. James and Stony Brook as well as a Selden Technical Rescue team had continued the rescue effort Monday night amid muddy conditions and temperatures near freezing.

The victim was employed by Bay Shore-based Darius Masonry Inc., Suffolk police said in a news release late Monday night.

The Suffolk police Emergency Service Section, Fourth Squad officers and detectives were investigating the incident, Lohman said.

A representative from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was also at the scene.