Immigrants at Riverhead church appeal to God amid Trump deportation order

Fear and uncertainty, but also an invincible devotion to God, permeated a Roman Catholic Church in Riverhead where hundreds of immigrants gathered for Sunday Mass despite President Donald Trump’s order that federal agents can enter houses of worship to arrest people in the country illegally. Some immigrants, who acknowledged they were living here without documentation, said they came to pray anyway at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church since their faith and belief in God was stronger than any threat Trump might level. "We are afraid but we have confidence in God," one immigrant, a landscaper who is in the country illegally, said in Spanish. Newsday is not identifying the immigrants interviewed for this story. The church attracted a standing-room-only crowd of about 800 people, larger than even the typical showing of 650 to 700 of the faithful, said the Rev. Larry Duncklee, pastor of St. John. Immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and other Latin American countries packed the pews. The aisles along the walls were also full. Hispanics are among the fastest-growing ethnic groups in the United States. Many denominations including the Catholic Church are catering to them to try to stem declining membership, in part by offering Spanish-language services. Most Latinos traditionally are Catholic but Evangelicals and other denominations are making inroads in the community. Trump issued the immigration order Jan. 20 shortly after his inauguration, framing it as part of his plan to conduct what he says will be the largest deportation operation in United States history. Trump contends illegal immigration is out of control and has launched a plethora of moves to attack it, including declaring an emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. His order on immigration agents lifted a ban on entering churches, schools and hospitals to arrest people living in the country illegally. The U.S. is home to an estimated 11 million people who do not have legal documentation. Many on Long Island work in restaurants, factories, landscaping and — especially on the East End — farms, according to advocates. "I’m afraid to go anywhere," another parishioner at the Mass who is also living in the country illegally, said in Spanish. "I have a little fear to go to Mass because they have threatened to take people out of the churches," the parishioner said. "But the will of God is the most essential thing ... We have to go to Mass and thank our Father and our creator." The native of El Salvador, who works in roofing and siding, said he goes to Mass every Sunday and doesn’t plan to stop because it is too important to him. Duncklee, the pastor, said he was "a little surprised" the church was packed to capacity on Sunday, since word of the Trump crackdown was widespread. He said that perhaps parishioners didn't believe immigration agents would go that far out on Long Island to raid a church — or take that drastic step in any house of worship. The landscaper, who is half-Salvadoran and half-Guatemalan, agreed. "This area is a little more tranquil, because it’s a little more far-off" from New York City, he said in Spanish. While concerned about a raid, he also wondered how much of Trump’s declarations are aimed at simply making people afraid. "In the beginning it may be that he likes to talk a lot and intimidate the people," the man said. Still, he added, "We have to be careful about it because we never know what’s going to happen." While the focus at Sunday’s Mass was in part on the Gospel mandate of letting the oppressed go free and preaching to the poor, Trump’s order became part of the message from the altar as well. Msgr. John Cervini, a Spanish-speaking priest who spent 17 years in the Diocese of Rockville Centre’s mission in the Dominican Republic, informed the crowd at the end of the Mass about papers volunteers were distributing outlining what to do if they were stopped by immigration agents. The papers, in Spanish, say they had the right to not open their door or answer questions, and that they don’t have to sign anything without talking to a lawyer. Cervini also reminded the crowd that the Roman Catholic Church hierarchy — right up to Pope Francis — has condemned Trump’s immigration crackdown. Francis called it a "disgrace." The Diocese of Rockville Centre, the largest religious institution on Long Island, with 1.3 million baptized Catholics, said this month it "hopes that the sanctity of churches as places where all peoples feel safe to come and be fed in their spiritual and physical needs will continue to be respected." The parish in Riverhead in a way symbolizes part of the future of the Catholic Church in general in the U.S., where the numbers of Hispanic parishioners are booming, while other groups dwindle. Earlier Sunday, at another parish with a growing Latino population, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Patchogue, one congregant, 54, who is living in the country illegally, said he was attending the Spanish Mass despite talk of possible raids. "It doesn’t matter to me," if they deport him, said the immigrant from Ecuador, in Spanish. "If they send me to my country I’ll start over again."

