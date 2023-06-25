Restoration of Linda Scott 'Stargazer' deer sculpture in Manorville celebrated

A bright blue sky framed the iconic “Stargazer” sculpture in Manorville on Sunday as fans and supporters celebrated its long-awaited restoration.

For more than 30 years, the 70-foot by 50-foot sculpture constructed on a sod farm on Route 111 has served as an unofficial gateway to the Hamptons.

The late artist Linda Scott designed the steel, plywood and stucco structure in the form of a deer looking up at the stars with an antler in its mouth.

Much of Scott’s work focused on looking to the stars, said her longtime partner David Morris who spearheaded the restoration campaign several years ago.

“It was her concept that we are all energy, conscious energy,” Morris said during a short ceremony in front of the sculpture. “There was always something in her artwork that dealt with the inner being.”

The majestic artwork fell prey to the elements since it was first installed in 1991. Water seeped through the plywood and birds poked holes in the stucco. By 2021, a large chunk had fallen away exposing the steel skeleton.

Morris reached out to the community for fundraising help and received support from both large and smaller donors for the project which ended up costing about $200,000.

Some of the larger donors included The Manes Peace Prize Foundation, created by Long Island-based orthopedic surgeon and philanthropist Dr. Harvey Manes, which provided $100,000, and the New York City-based FLAG Art Foundation which gave $60,000.

Morris said rustproofing paint was used along with drainboard which helps draw water to the bottom of the structure. The synthetic stucco originally used was replaced with two layers of real stucco. Work was completed about six months ago.

“This will last a long time,” Morris said. “We will have fundraisers once a year and go over this with a fine-toothed comb. If there are some problems, we will take care of them right away.”

Rick Friedman, producer of the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, credited Morris and his donors for bringing “Stargazer” back to its original impressive form.

“This is really the first sculpture you see when you enter into the land of sculptures,” he said. “It sets the tone for the entire Hampton’s art scene.”

Morris recounted the childhood incident that inspired Scott to feature a deer image in the sculpture.

As a child, she had tried to disrupt deer hunts while riding on horseback in Southampton. One time, she watched a trapped buck, cornered by hunters, jump over a steep cliff. To her amazement and joy, Morris said, the buck escaped uninjured.

“She thought everyone had incredible potential,” Morris said. “Through life, you have to be like that deer. You have to take a chance and make that leap off a cliff.”