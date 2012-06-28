State Police: Traffic stop nets drug arrest

A man stopped for a traffic infraction on the Southern State Parkway on Wednesday night was arrested on a drug-possession charge after State Police said they found 35 grams of marijuana.

Darnee M. Jones, 23, of Uniondale, was stopped on the westbound parkway west of Exit 37, Belmont Avenue, at about 9 p.m., after troopers said he was observed using a portable electronic device.

After stopping his 2003 BMW, police said a search found that Jones was in possession of the marijuana -- and he was arrested. Jones was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

He faces arraignment at a later date in First District Court in Central Islip.