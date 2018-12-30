Cops: Steve Bellone involved in minor car accident

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone T-boned a vehicle that was attempting to make an illegal U-turn Saturday morning in Babylon, police said.

No injuries were reported in the 9:15 a.m. crash on Montauk Highway, Suffolk police said, but both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Dejan Rakamaric, 38, of West Islip, was driving a 2012 Toyota east on Montauk Highway, near Route 231, when he attempted to make an illegal U-turn, Suffolk police said in an email Saturday.

Bellone, who lives in West Babylon, was also eastbound on Montauk Highway in a 2007 Ford sedan when he broadsided Rakamaric's Toyota, police said. Bellone was alone in his vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

“It was a minor accident,” said Bellone spokesman Jason Elan. “No one was injured.”

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said she didn't have information on the damage to the vehicles.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash, police said. No summonses were issued for either driver, police said.

Rakamaric, who also did not have any passengers in his vehicle, did not respond to calls seeking comment Saturday afternoon.

Bellone, 49, a Democrat, was first elected county executive in 2011 and has said he is seeking a third term in 2019.