Steve Levy has appearances outside Suffolk

Suffolk Executive Steve Levy is keeping his name known outside the county. The Bronx Conservative Party made Levy "Man of the Year" and headline speaker at its $160-a-head fundraiser April 28. Bronx chairman William Newmark, who backed Levy for governor last year, said: "We think he's a good guy and a very good county executive."

Levy insists this is "just a way of saying thank you to a group which was one of the first ones out of the box to support me." He also revealedthat Edward Cox, state GOP chairman, asked him to join a GOP team to speak around the state "to support spending restraints."

County Comptroller Joseph Sawicki, a possible Levy GOP primary rival this year, said Levy's focus "should be at home instead of running around the state campaigning." - Rick Brand