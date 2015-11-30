Two charged with stripping cars of rims, tires, police say

Two Suffolk men were arrested and charged with trying to strip cars of their rims and tires at a Smithtown dealership early Sunday, Suffolk police said Monday.

Steven Hall, 38, of Penn Street in Lake Grove and Joseph Stoddard, 51, of Webster Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma were scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of third-degree attempted grand larceny, third-degree auto stripping and possession of burglar tools in First District Court in Central Islip.

Their attorneys could not be reached for comment.

Fourth Squad detectives said the men were seen removing lug nuts from a 2016 Cadillac Escalade at King O'Rourke at 756 Nesconset Hwy. at about 2:30 a.m. by Officers Frank Filiberto and Vincent Liberato.

Hall and Stoddard were arrested after a chase that included Canine Police Officer Michael Cassidy and his dog Thor, police said.