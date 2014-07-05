Stranded boaters sailing to Connecticut from Bermuda rescued by Montauk Coast Guard unit

U.S. Coast Guard officers from the Montauk Marine Base rescued a sail boat that became stranded Friday about 35 miles off Montauk.

The boat was sailing north from Bermuda when its engines died and it became trapped in a storm surge from Hurricane Arthur, Petty Officer Ismael Velasquez said.

Two Canadians on board had sailed to Bermuda for a race and were returning to Connecticut, Velasquez said.

The boat was only traveling at about 2 knots and called for help at about 11:30 a.m. to avoid being swept into the hurricane, Velasquez said.

Coast Guard officers towed the boat back to the Montauk Marine Base by 6:30 p.m., where it was stationed for the night.