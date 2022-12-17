Stuart Dorfman of Plainview dies after driving off Port Jefferson dock

A 74-year-old Plainview man died Friday after he had an apparent medical emergency and drove off a dock in Port Jefferson, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

Stuart Dorfman was driving a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jefferson dock when he had the apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at 7:20 p.m., police said.

Dorfman was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.