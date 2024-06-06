Suffolk County health officials issue advisory against bathing at 55 beaches after heavy rainfall

Suffolk health officials have issued an advisory against bathing at 55 beaches after heavy rainfall may have caused bacteria levels at these locations to exceed New York State standards.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services said the beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries, and because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing.

Health officials recommend that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24-hour period, after the rain has ended.

This advisory will be lifted Saturday at 12 a.m., unless sampling reveals elevated levels of bacteria persisting beyond the 24-hour period.

Additionally, nine beaches remain closed to swimming. They will reopen when testing reveals that bacteria are at acceptable levels.

Here is a list of the affected beaches.