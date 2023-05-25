Suffolk offers small businesses grants for sewer connection

Suffolk County is offering grants of up to $15,000 for small businesses looking to connect to the county’s sewer systems.

The initiative is one of several federally-funded efforts to expand sewers and improve water quality in Suffolk, where three-quarters of properties are served by outdated septic systems and cesspools which do not reduce nitrogen pollution.

The $1 million pilot program will be funded through the county’s $125 million Water Quality Protection and Restoration Program. It was created with money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or COVID-19 stimulus package, signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Property owners must bear the individual costs of connecting to the system. County officials estimate the grants will fund half the connection costs. The program will steer applicants toward Dime Community Bank for loans to cover the rest.

Applications for the grants can be made beginning this fall.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The program is expected to help 65 businesses with 25 or fewer employees, county officials said during a news conference Wednesday. Businesses must meet other requirements, including not having any open property tax liens.

It's the first such program for business owners interested in tapping into Suffolk's wastewater treatment systems. County and state grants remain available for homeowners looking to install individual high-tech septic systems.

The bill authorizing the small business program was sponsored by Legis. Jim Mazzarella (R-Moriches) and approved by the county legislature May 2.

Mose Costigliola, co-owner of Mama Lisa Restaurant on Montauk Highway which hosted the news conference, said he will be among the first to apply. His business is in the Forge River Watershed Sewer District where a $225 million sewer project is underway.

“We have a cesspool system outside that costs us a lot of money every month, and sometimes it gets over-flooded,” Costigliola said. “It [sewers] is going to be less expensive and it's going to be environmentally friendly.”

A long-term solution to expand sewer systems in Suffolk could cost billions, with revenue coming from a proposed 1/8-cent sales tax increase.

A bill authorizing the county to put the tax hike on the November ballot cleared the State Legislature this year, but county legislators have not signaled whether it will be on the ballot.