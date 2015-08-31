Suffolk closes Crab Meadow Beach in Northport over bacteria levels

Crab Meadow Beach in Northport has been closed to swimming as a result of bacteria found at levels higher than state standards, Suffolk County health officials said Monday.

Remaining closed to swimming for the same reason is Great Pond at Peconic Dunes Camp in Southold, officials said.

Swimming in such contaminated water "can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat," said Dr. James Tomarken, county health commissioner.

To learn more and stay up to date on affected beaches, residents can call the county's bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or check gis2.suffolkcountyny.gov/bathingbeaches/