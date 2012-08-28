Suffolk continues ground spraying treatment

Suffolk County is continuing its ground spraying treatment this week, weather permitting, to help control the adult mosquito population, health officials said.

To be treated Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m. with the pesticide Anvil are all streets in Ocean Bay Park on Fire Island.

Also to be treated Wednesday from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. with the pesticide Scourge are streets in South Shirley, Mastic Beach and Old Mastic.

The pesticide applications are designed to control mosquitoes, which can spread the West Nile virus through bites.

So far this year in Suffolk there have been 192 mosquito samples and 29 birds testing positive for West Nile virus, said a health department spokeswoman. Two human cases have been confirmed in the county, with those residents recovered or recovering, she said.

Chances of experiencing medical problems because of the pesticide applications are low, health officials said, but residents may want to avoid exposure, with children and pregnant women especially advised to stay indoors during the treatment and for 30 minutes after.

More information is available through the Suffolk County Division of Vector Control at 631-852-4270, the county's spraying information hotline at 631-852-4939 or by checking the "vector control" section of the health department's website at suffolkcountyny.gov/health.