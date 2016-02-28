Suffolk cop hits fence rushing to assist officer, police say

A Suffolk County police officer responding to a call to assist a fellow officer trying to arrest a suspected drunken driver early Sunday crashed his vehicle into a fence on his way to help.

No one was injured and police did not disclose the name of the man or the officers involved.

Police said the cruiser hit the fence about 3:30 a.m. after police received a report of a man passed out in a sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store on Mooney Pond Road in Farmingville.

According to a police report, the first responding officer saw that the man was intoxicated and attempted to arrest him but the man “was uncooperative and resisted” so the officer used a Taser to subdue him and called for assistance.

As the patrol officer was responding to that call, his car struck a fence on South Evergreen Drive, causing minor damage to the vehicle and the fence.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital in accordance with Taser procedures, police said. He was expected to be charged with driving while intoxicated. His vehicle was seized.