Suffolk County salaries 2022

Suffolk County paid 15,424 employees or former employees a total of over $1.1 billion in 2022, an increase of 1% from 2021, according to public payroll data obtained under the Freedom of Information Law. About half of the payroll budget goes to the police department. You can explore the department breakdown on this interactive chart:

There were 1,574 county workers who earned more than $200,000, a decrease of 4% from the 1632 who did in 2021. Together, these 1,574 workers took home more than a third of the total payroll, or $401,163,493. Of the 1574 highest paid county employees, 1514 are either police department or sheriff’s office staff. See the breakdown on the chart below.

The table below includes information for each Suffolk County current or retired employee as of 2022. Total pay can amount to more than base pay and overtime because of other contractual obligations or because a retiring employee may have received a payout that includes accumulated vacation or other time. Total pay can also be less than base pay if the employee did not work a full year. See Suffolk County’s payroll here. Read our story on growing overtime in the county payrolls here.