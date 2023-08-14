Nassau County salaries 2022

Nassau County paid 15,236 employees or former employees a total of $1.05 billion in 2022, an increase of 5% from 2021, according to public payroll data obtained under the Freedom of Information Law. About half of the payroll budget goes to the police department. You can explore the department breakdown on this interactive chart:

There were 971 county workers who earned more than $200,000, an increase of 24% from the 780 who did in 2021. Together, these 971 workers took home almost a quarter of the total payroll, or $254,196. 942 of the 971 highest paid county employees, 942 are either police department or correctional center staff. See the breakdown on the chart below.

The table below includes information for each Nassau County current or retired employee as of 2022. Total pay can amount to more than base pay and overtime because of other contractual obligations or because a retiring employee may have received a payout that includes accumulated vacation or other time. Total pay can also be less than base pay if the employee did not work a full year. See Suffolk County’s payroll here. Read the story on growing overtime in the county payrolls here.