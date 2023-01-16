Anthony Carter no longer eyeing Southampton Village top cop gig, officials say

Suffolk Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Carter has decided against becoming Southampton Village's next police chief, officials said Monday, just over a month after the board voted 4-1 to give him the job.

The lone no vote at the Dec. 12 special meeting came from Mayor Jesse Warren, whose lack of support for Carter spurred him to change his mind, according to a statement Monday on behalf of Southampton Village Deputy Mayor Gina Arresta and trustees Robin Brown, Bill Manger and Roy Stevenson.

In an interview Monday, Arresta said Carter notified trustees of his decision late Friday. Despite Warren's opposition, the mayor initially said "he'd support him," Arresta said.

"But in the days afterward he was not communicating with [Carter] and then publicly he's been critical and it very embarrassing, what's happened … As trustee and Deputy Mayor I believe we were doing the best can — and that Mr. Carter was the best choice. He's been here getting to know people on his own time and the Southampton Village Police have been in full support of him. They've gotten to know him and it's really a shame he won't be taking over."

Lt. Suzanne Hurteau will continue as acting chief, Arresta said.

Carter's hire was set to become effective March 13, contingent on a Civil Service test. He had been offered a five-year contract worth $225,000 annually, town officials said.

He'd been tapped for the job more than a year after the retirement of former Chief Thomas Cummings. Cummings agreed to retire in September 2021 with a payout of nearly $775,000 in unused sick and vacation time and lifetime health benefits for himself and his wife, on top of an annual salary of nearly $250,000.

“The residents will have access to me," Carter said in an interview at Dec. 12 meeting. He said he intended to "get out to meet the residents and talk about the problems in the village and how to find solutions.”

Neither Carter nor Warren could immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison had appointed Carter as his deputy in February. Carter had previously served as an NYPD inspector and spent 28-years on the department.

Said Arresta of Carter: "I have nothing but praise for him. … But, we need a police chief and now we have to start over again. This certainly puts us in a bad position moving forward."