Ed Romaine considered presumptive GOP, Conservative candidate for Suffolk executive

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine has screened with the Republican and Conservative parties to be their candidate for Suffolk County executive this November, and is considered the presumptive nominee when Republicans convene later this month, officials said.

Romaine, in an interview Wednesday, said he would wait until the convention to formally declare his candidacy, but told Newsday: “If nominated I will run, and if elected I will serve.”

Suffolk Republican Party leader Jesse Garcia called Romaine, 76, a "proven vote-getter with a record of accomplishment. He's pro-taxpayer, pro-quality of life, pro-community and pro-environment."

Romaine is a "political force countywide," Garcia said. "As supervisor of Suffolk's largest town, he's had to take on multiple challenges to right the financial ship of Brookhaven and propel it forward."

Suffolk Conservative Party Chairman Mike Torres said his executive committee unanimously recommended Romaine following a recent screening. He called Romaine "a great fiscal and environmental watchdog" who "gets along great with unions" and lawmakers "on both sides of the aisle."

"He'll do well," as county executive, Torres said.

Romaine said his chief work now remains as supervisor for Brookhaven, where his accomplishments meld with the needs of the county.

“I think I can do some good,” Romaine said. “I bring a different style of leadership,” one that he said focuses on common sense and finding common ground. “I believe in bringing people together. In Brookhaven we work together, and we move forward in that vein.”

Others who screened with both parties reportedly included Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy and Suffolk Legislative Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey.

Kennedy on Thursday said, “I respect the choice of the committee and I think Ed will make an outstanding county executive. I look forward to working with him on ongoing governance.” McCaffrey could not be immediately reached for comment.

Romaine said his platform would leverage his record of 11 years as Brookhaven supervisor, including improving the town’s bond rating, his crackdown on zombie houses and a focus on the environment. He said he would build on the work of current County Executive Steve Bellone, including improving sewers and water quality, raising the municipal bond rating and addressing crime. Romaine said he’ll focus on homelessness and affordable housing issues as well.

Bellone is term limited and is ending his third and final term at the end of this year.

Romaine said he'll also take a deeper look at county departments that he believes need increased scrutiny. These include Child Protective Services and Social Services, following the death of Thomas Valva, the 8-year-old Center Moriches boy who died in 2020 after his father forced him to sleep in a freezing cold garage, and the Department of Information Technology, which has been under siege following a Sept. 8 cyberattack that shut down many county online services. Romaine, a former county clerk, said the IT department “needs a careful investigation,” one currently being conducted by a legislative committee.

More broadly, he said, “I’ll be talking about the future of this county — that’s why I’m running.” He said he expects to keep his campaign focused on the issues, not on any prospective opponent, including Democrat David Calone, a former federal prosecutor and LIPA board member, who has announced his candidacy. Calone has support from Democratic Party Chairman Rich Schaffer.

“I won’t raise as much money as David Calone,” Romaine said. “I’ll raise enough to be competitive. I’ll talk about what I’ll do for Suffolk if I’m fortunate enough to be elected … This is not a job for a partisan.”