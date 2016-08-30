Suffolk County: Mosquito spraying set for Fire Island

Suffolk County has scheduled ground spraying of the pesticide Anvil on Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting, with an eye toward mosquito control, county health officials said.

Spraying is planned for Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m. for all streets in the Fire Island communities of Ocean Beach, Seaview and Ocean Bay Park. The county previously announced Tuesday’s spraying at those same times for Davis Park and Point O’Woods on Fire Island.

The chances of experiencing health effects from the ground spraying are “quite low,” the health department said, but children and pregnant women should avoid exposure by staying clear of the area during spraying and at least 30 minutes afterward.

Among the protective measures the department suggests are closing doors, windows and air-conditioning vents before the spraying, and keeping them closed for 30 minutes after it ends.

In addition to being annoying, some mosquitoes’ bites can transmit West Nile virus to people. This year, there is also a concern about the Zika virus, which can be transmitted by a certain type of mosquito that has not been found on Long Island.

Health officials say residents can help make areas around their homes unfriendly to mosquitoes by: