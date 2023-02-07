Water main break floods Suffolk County offices in Hauppauge

A water main break last weekend at Suffolk County's main offices in Hauppauge forced the temporary relocation of some employees, a county spokeswoman said Monday.

A pipe burst late-Saturday night into Sunday morning — as temperatures began to rise after dropping sharply across the county — flooding the second floor of the H. Lee Dennison Building, according to Marykate Guilfoyle, a spokeswoman for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Members of the Hauppauge Fire Department were dispatched the scene and shut off the water, she said.

County employees were on staff Sunday to assess the damage, which was largely confined to carpeting and flooring that will need to be replaced, Guilfoyle said.

Some county employees and equipment, she said, were relocated to other offices throughout the building on Sunday.

"There was no interruption for county workers and services that were provided," Guilfoyle said.

The county's Department of Public Works is conducting an assessment to determine the cost of any potential repairs, Guilfoyle said.