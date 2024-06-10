Suffolk County Police vehicle auction on Saturday features 85 cars

Hundreds of potential car buyers will try their luck at the Suffolk County Police Vehicle Auction this weekend.

On Saturday morning, 85 seized vehicles will be up for auction at the Suffolk County Police Department Impound Yard located at 100 Old County Rd. in Westhampton.

The oldest among the vehicles is a 1989 Toyota Land Cruiser, and the newest is a 2018 BMW M3. All 85 will start with a minimum bid of $500.

Rain or shine, the auction will begin at 9 a.m. though the department invites attendees to preview the cars from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The available vehicles may also be previewed one hour before the start of the event.

All buyers must register before the auction using a government-issued ID. The auction requires buyers to pay in full up to $2,000 and in cash at the time of purchase. All sales will be final.

Though the auction prohibits buyers from turning on or “starting” any cars for sale until the auction ends, all vehicles 10 years old or newer will come with odometer statements detailing mileage information. Taking photos is also prohibited.

Immediately after a completed bid and purchase, the buyer will assume full responsibility for the vehicle, including providing adequate towing (no ropes or nylon straps), removal, and transportation once the auction ends.

The Suffolk Police Department website details the terms and conditions of purchasing an impounded vehicle, “The purchaser assumes responsibility for any potential liens that may exist … Potential buyers are encouraged to do their own lien research.” The department also encourages potential buyers to research each vehicle’s accident and damage history according to its VIN (vehicle identification number) which can be found on the list of vehicles.

To learn more, visit the police auction website at suffolkpd.org. Click on the link for Precinct and Specialized Units, then click Impound Section and Upcoming Auctions and Events.