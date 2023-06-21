Suffolk sales tax hike for sewers stalls in public hearing

A proposal to advance a voter referendum on a tax increase to fund a major expansion of wastewater treatment in Suffolk County appeared shaky as public hearings began late Wednesday.

Legislative Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) said he expected members of the Republican caucus, which hold an 11-7 majority, to recess the hearings and send the proposal back to the legislature’s Budget and Finance Committee. The move would make it unlikely that legislators would approve a referendum before an Aug. 4 deadline to put it on the November ballot.

Representatives of County Executive Steve Bellone say the .125% tax increase, along with another measure to consolidate the county's 27 water districts, are needed to fund and implement the county Subwatersheds Wastewater Plan, a 50-year, $4 billion effort to reverse nitrogen pollution in Suffolk’s ground and surface waters.

McCaffrey said legislators had concerns that three-quarters of the funds would go toward individual septic systems which they said would primarily benefit homeowners on the East End.

WHAT TO KNOW A plan to ask Suffolk voters this year to raise sales taxes by .125% for an expansion of wastewater treatment appeared to hit a dead end as public hearings began Wednesday.

this year to raise sales taxes by .125% for an expansion of wastewater treatment appeared to hit a dead end as public hearings began Wednesday. Legis. Kevin McCaffrey , the Republican presiding officer, said legisators were likely to send the proposal back to committee, making it unlikely that it would advance before an Aug. 4 deadline to put a referendum on the November ballot.

, the Republican presiding officer, said legisators were likely to send the proposal back to committee, making it unlikely that it would advance before an Aug. 4 deadline to put a referendum on the November ballot. Legislators cited concerns that three-quarters of the funds would go toward individual septic systems which they said would primarily benefit homeowners on the East End.

“While we are told this money is for sewer infrastructure, there is very little spent on sewers,” Legis. Trish Bergin (R-East Islip) said. “Most of these funds will go to private systems and mostly on the east end of Long Island.”

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A memo sent to legislators from deputy Suffolk County Executive Peter Scully countered that the money slated for sewers could be used as a local match to secure additional state and federal funds.

Legislators were expected to vote following the hearings that began at 6:30 p.m. More than three dozen people signed up to speak, including environmentalists who rallied earlier Wednesday in support of the proposal alongside labor unions and building trade representatives.

“It is unconscionable that they want to silence the public on such a critical issue,” Adrienne Esposito, of the Farmingdale-based environmental nonprofit Citizens Campaign for the Environment, said prior to the vote. “Delaying the vote for another year means more water degradation, more pollution and a greater cost to clean it up.”

Bellone, a Democrat whose 12-year term ends in December, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tax increase had been expected to generate $3.1 billion between 2024 and 2060 to fund sewer expansions and grants for high-tech septic systems. Nearly three-quarters of Suffolk properties have outdated cesspools that do not remove nitrogen before releasing it into the ground.

A .125% sales tax increase would boost taxes on a $1,000 purchase by $1.25 compared with the current 8.625%.

Also Wednesday, legislators voted 8-8, and largely along party lines, to recess a separate public hearing on a proposal to create an appeal process for people who report child abuse claims and a caseworker decides there is no credible evidence. The tie vote means the bill does not move forward.

Sponsored by Legis. Kara Hahn (D-Setauket), it would create a panel which could determine whether further investigation is needed.

Republican legislators said the measure could open the county to litigation largely due to privacy concerns. Hahn had said the bill addresses those concerns because names and identifying information would be redacted, but she said she hoped to make further amendments.

Legis. Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) voted with Democrats to close the public hearing, which also drew several supporters who had signed up to speak.

The measure was prompted by the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva, who froze to death on Jan. 17, 2020, after his father Michael Valva and Angela Pollina, his fiancé at the time, forced Thomas to sleep in an unheated garage in their Center Moriches home. After Thomas’ death, it was revealed that Suffolk CPS received dozens of complaints of abuse but did not remove Thomas or his brothers from the home.

Valva and Pollina were found guilty of second-degree murder in separate trials and are serving 25 years to life in prison.

Hahn noted that during their trials, school officials had said they made numerous CPS complaints that were determined to be unfounded.

East Moriches Elementary School psychologist Renee Emin, who knew Thomas, advocated for the bill and spoke in favor of it during the public hearing. She said that in Thomas' case, she had made 30 to 50 complaints to CPS that were determined to be unfounded.

“I can’t continue to put faith in a system that I know has large gaping holes,” she said. “So, I need your help to fix it.”