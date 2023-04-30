Special legislative panel to probe Suffolk County cyberattack to meet Monday

A special legislative committee investigating Suffolk County’s cyberattack is set to hold its first meeting Monday.

The Cyber Intrusion Investigation Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the William H. Rogers Legislative Building in Hauppauge, according to a notice sent to the media on Friday.

Hackers gained access to the county's computer system by exploiting a vulnerability in the county clerk’s domain in December 2021, according to a forensic report of the attack.

The attack, which was discovered Sept. 8, forced the county to take its website and other web-based applications down until February. The hackers demanded a $2.5 million ransom, but the county didn't pay it, County Executive Steve Bellone said.

County legislators in October announced the creation of the bipartisan panel, led by Legis. Anthony Piccirillo (R-Holbrook), chairman of the government operations and information technology committee.

The panel is trying to determine the source of the breach and the circumstances that led to it.

The legislature voted in November to grant the committee subpoena power. Piccirillo in October said the committee “will determine how taxpayer money earmarked for cybersecurity was spent in prior years, and what steps must be taken to ensure that our systems are not vulnerable to a future attack.”

It’s not clear whether subpoenas have been issued. Piccirillo did not return calls seeking comment Sunday.

A handful of the county's online services, including property title searches and sewer bill payments, remain offline since the attack.

The county's most recent estimate to respond to the attack and restore services was $5.7 million as of April 27. Cybersecurity experts have said it could rise.