Suffolk cyberattack: Committee to vote on issuing subpoenas

The Suffolk County Legislature’s Cyber Attack Investigation Committee is expected to vote on issuing subpoenas during the panel’s second meeting in Hauppauge Monday morning.

The six-member committee led by Legis. Anthony Piccirillo (R-Holbrook) is expected to vote on three measures: one approving the committee’s rules and procedures; one authorizing the retention of counsel; and another authorizing the issuance of subpoenas, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Piccirillo said initial interviews with subpoenaed witnesses will not be public although some public testimony could be given in the future.

“The committee needs to do its work,” he said. “We need to send subpoenas so we can talk to key people in this ongoing investigation.”

The committee’s special counsel, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard Donoghue, is also expected to give another update on the investigation. Last week, Donoghue said the committee has so far in its investigation interviewed nine witnesses who spoke voluntarily and obtained 20,000 documents.

Donoghue declined to identify those who have been interviewed, although union officials said they did not include members of the Association of Municipal Employees, the county’s largest union.

“While none of our members have been asked to testify before the cybersecurity panel as yet, we will ensure their rights are fully protected if and when they are asked to testify,” AME president Daniel Levler said in a statement.

Hackers gained access to the computer system by exploiting a vulnerability in the county clerk’s domain in December 2021, according to a forensic report of the attack.

The attack discovered Sept. 8 forced the county to take its website and other web-based applications down until February. The hackers initially demanded a $2.5 million ransom, but the county didn't pay it, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has said.

A handful of online services, including property title searches and sewer bill payments, remain offline.

Donoghue last week also said the county did not have a cyber breach recovery plan in place at the time of the attack which likely contributed to the length of recovery. Bellone last week also announced hiring Kenneth Brancik as the county’s first chief information security officer who will be tasked with creating a recovery plan for potential future attacks.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the William H. Rogers Legislature Building in Hauppauge.