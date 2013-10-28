Suffolk Dems's sign mix-up

Suffolk Democrats last week incorrectly listed the Long Island Association on a big sign as a host sponsor for their fall dinner. As a nonprofit, the business group is barred from donating to a political fundraiser.

LIA spokesman Matt Cohen expressed surprise when told of the sign. He said the LIA was uninvolved in the dinner and Kevin Law, its president, wasn't there. Even the LIA's separate political action committee, which can legally make contributions, did not do so, he said. A party spokesman said county chairman Richard Schaffer spoke with Law by phone but never got a commitment for a donation. He called it "just a mixup."