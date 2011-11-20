Suffolk DWI checkpoint leads to 4 arrests

Suffolk police arrested four people for driving while intoxicated during a sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station early Sunday morning.

The checkpoint, at Route 110 and Church Street, took place from 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Of the 176 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, four drivers were arrested, police said.

Charged with driving while intoxicated were Candice Bethel, 29, of Lindenhurst; David Carvalho, 55, of Elmhurst, Queens; Robert Lanza, 45, of Ronkonkoma; and William Newman, 27, of Centerport, police said.

The four drivers are expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Sunday, police said.

-- PATRICK WHITTLE