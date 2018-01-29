Police: 2 cops in cruiser hurt in crash with van in West Babylon

Two Suffolk County police officers suffered minor injuries Monday when their marked cruiser was involved in an accident with a van on Straight Path in West Babylon, police said.

The van driver was uninjured.

Police said the accident occurred at 11:10 a.m., as the patrol car was traveling north on Straight Path.

The van, a Ford, was exiting the eastbound Southern State Parkway, police said, and collided with the patrol car.

The officers, both assigned to the First Precinct, were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

No charges were filed.

With Rachelle Blidner