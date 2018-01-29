Long IslandSuffolk

Police: 2 cops in cruiser hurt in crash with van in West Babylon

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Two Suffolk County police officers suffered minor injuries Monday when their marked cruiser was involved in an accident with a van on Straight Path in West Babylon, police said.

The van driver was uninjured.

Police said the accident occurred at 11:10 a.m., as the patrol car was traveling north on Straight Path.

The van, a Ford, was exiting the eastbound Southern State Parkway, police said, and collided with the patrol car.

The officers, both assigned to the First Precinct, were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

No charges were filed.

With Rachelle Blidner

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

