Police: 2 cops in cruiser hurt in crash with van in West Babylon
Two Suffolk County police officers suffered minor injuries Monday when their marked cruiser was involved in an accident with a van on Straight Path in West Babylon, police said.
The van driver was uninjured.
Police said the accident occurred at 11:10 a.m., as the patrol car was traveling north on Straight Path.
The van, a Ford, was exiting the eastbound Southern State Parkway, police said, and collided with the patrol car.
The officers, both assigned to the First Precinct, were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
No charges were filed.
With Rachelle Blidner