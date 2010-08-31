Suffolk plans to spray parts of Fire Island, Yaphank

Bugs begone?

The Suffolk County Department of Public Works will be dropping anvil - an aerial pesticide - on the Davis Park and Point O'Woods sections of Fire Island Tuesday night in the continuing battle against mosquitoes.

The health department said spraying also will take place in Southaven County Park and adjacent areas of Yaphank and Shirley, as officials battle West Nile virus with an aerial spray called Scourge.

The ultra low volume aerosol spraying on Fire Island will take place from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All streets in the two villages will be treated.

The spraying in Yaphank and Shirley will take place between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The area to be sprayed will be west to Yaphank Avenue, north to the Long Island Rail Road tracks, east to William Floyd Parkway and south to Montauk Highway, officials said.

Officials said children and pregnant women should take extra care to avoid exposure.

They also advise residents turn off window air-conditioning units or that they close vents and instead use recirculated air to avoid any kind of contamination or exposure.

If you do come into contact with the sprays, officials said, you should immediately wash you eyes and all exposed skin. Clothes, too, should also be cleaned following any contact.

For more information, residents can check the county health site for information of mosquito spraying vector control and preventive services.