Suffolk 911 system down for some callers, police say

The Suffolk County police said 911 phone service for some cellphone users was reported down Monday night throughout the county.

In a statement at 6 p.m. the police department announced the outage. An hour later, the police sent an alert to cellphone users in Suffolk through the Emergency Alert System asking that emergency callers use 631-852-COPS to reach police dispatchers and precincts.

Police said customers of at least one known cellphone carrier were unable to reach 911 dispatchers in Suffolk County. Callers reported instead reaching a fast busy signal.

There was no estimate when 911 service would be restored or a cause for the outage. Police did not identify the cellphone carriers where 911 service was down. When asked for comment, officials in Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's office referred to the police department's statement.

The outage affected several other police departments throughout the county.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Riverhead police were asking callers to dial 631-727-4500 or the department's crime hotline at 631-727-3333 with information about criminal or suspicious activity.

Suffolk County police said they were working to fix the disruptions and said there has been no disruption to emergency services dispatched to calls.