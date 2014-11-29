Suffolk police arrest 6 at sobriety checkpoint in Hauppauge

Six motorists were arrested on charges of driving while drunk or impaired by alcohol or drugs as they passed through an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Hauppauge during the start of the holiday weekend, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk County Highway Patrol Bureau conducted the checkpoint between 11:45 p.m. Friday and 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Route 347 and Brooksite Drive in Hauppauge. A total of 744 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

Among those charged with driving while intoxicated were:

Paige Santorello, 23, of Tree Road in Centereach;

Regina Dunne, 51, of Scarborough Drive in Smithtown;

Thomas Ambrose, 25, of Flower Lane in Centereach

Among those charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs were:

Ryan Thompson, 23, of Hickory Street in Port Jefferson Station;

William Hanley, 62, of Montclair Avenue in St. James

In addition, James McCutchen, 20, of Adrienne Lane in Smithtown, was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

All six motorists are scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.