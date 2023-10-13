Seized jewelry, electronics, baseball cards going up for auction at Suffolk police HQ

Golf clubs, bicycles, baseball cards. Even a Rolex.

If you're looking for it, the Suffolk County Police Department might just have it available to bid on at their next property auction, scheduled for Wednesday at the Property Section headquarters at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held, rain or shine.

All items have been seized, surrendered, forfeited or gone unclaimed — and their conditions are not guaranteed. All items are sold in "as is" condition — and must be purchased with cash.

Bidders must be at least 18 years old.

A preview will be held Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will include jewelry and select property. All bidders must be registered to bid.

What's available?

One lot is listed as "assorted plumbing fittings." Another lists a Topps sports card locker with 1974 baseball cards, including Mike Schmidt and fellow Hall of Famer Dave Winfield.

There's an assortment of bicycles — Diamondback, Pacific, Murray, Trek, Haro, Giant and Schwinn — and a selection of hand trucks. Want a jackhammer, a table saw, a chop saw? Comic books? All will be available to bid on.

There will also be televisions, clothing, costume jewelry, watches — and, for anyone who's always wanted one — a LeBron James rookie bobblehead doll.

Winning bidders must pay applicable sales tax on the items they purchase.

For more information and a list of items available, visit the SCPD website and go to the listing for Property Section & Property Auctions.