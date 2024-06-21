Suffolk police auctioning off sailboat found adrift in Bellport Bay

A lost boat could be found treasure for one lucky bidder when police auction off a sailboat next week in Great River.

The Suffolk County Police Department will auction off a 24-foot sailboat that was found adrift in Bellport Bay after the owner could not be located.

Police made the announcement Friday and said the auction will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m. at its Marine Bureau at 150 River Rd.

The sailboat, a 1978 Neptune 24BC, will be available for preview at the Marine Bureau on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and noon — and, then again for one hour prior to the start of the auction.

Police did not detail when the boat was found adrift and have not described the condition of the craft.

The sailboat does not come with a trailer, and police said the winning bidder will be responsible for removing it from police property, though noted the sailboat can be "dropped in the water" at the Marine Bureau dock should the buyer request it.

Bids open at $100 and the sailboat will be sold in "as-is" condition.

The estimated value of the boat was not immediately clear Friday, though online listings showed similar 28-foot Neptune sailboats from the era were being offered at a wide range of prices — from about $1,350 to more than $7,000, depending on color, condition and features.

According to a host of online sites, including SailboatData.com, the Neptune 24 is a "recreational keelboat," constructed of fiberglass with wood trim. It is a so-called masthead sloop, with a plumb transom, fixed fin keel or stub shoal draft keel and a raked stern. It was unclear if this particular boat has the optional centerboard. The drafts are different, depending on the keel configuration.

The Neptune 24 series was first launched in 1978 and the boats have a beam of about 8 feet with a displacement of about 3,200 pounds.

According to online data, Neptune series sailboats were offered with Bermuda rig sails consisting of a mainsail and jib or Genoa. Police did not detail what sails come with the boat or their condition.