Suffolk police to auction 120 vehicles, with bids starting at $300, including Jeeps, BMWs

Looking to snag a deal on a car, truck, motorcycle or van?

The Suffolk County Police Impound Section has 120 vehicles available for sale when it holds an auction this Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Impound Facility at 100 Old Country Rd. in Westhampton.

Police said all vehicles start with a minimum bid of $300 — and are sold in "as-is" condition.

Available are a wide range of impounded vehicles, ranging from a 1993 Mazda Miata to vehicles like a 2007 Mini Cooper, a 2007 Mercedes Benz S550, a 2018 Subaru WRX and a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500.

A preview of the vehicle inventory will be held Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Vehicles also will be available for preview one hour before the start of the auction.

Some of the vehicles will be sold on a salvage certificate, police said.

Nissan Pathfinders, Jeeps, Ford pickups and vans, Infinitis, Hondas, Toyotas, BMWs and more will all be available for the right winning bid.

For a full list of the vehicles available, as well as registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, see the list above or visit the police auction website at www.suffolkpd.org -- and click on the link for Precinct and Specialized Units, then click Impound Section and Upcoming Auctions and Events.