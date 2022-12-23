Suffolk patrol car hit SUV in West Babylon

A marked Suffolk patrol car struck an SUV exiting a parking lot in West Babylon Thursday evening, causing minor injuries to a female motorist, police said.

The woman, driving a Chevrolet Traverse, was pulling out of a lot on Great East Neck Road near Arnold Avenue around 6 p.m. when she was hit, police said.

Both the officer in the car and the woman were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries, police said.