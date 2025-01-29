Kevin Catalina nominated for Suffolk County police commissioner, sources say

Kevin Catalina, the Suffolk police department's second-in-command and a veteran of the NYPD, was nominated to be Suffolk's new police commissioner Tuesday, sources said.

Catalina, 57, currently the first deputy police commissioner for Suffolk, was nominated for the post by Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine. The county legislature must vote to approve the nomination. It goes in front of the Suffolk Legislature's public safety committee for review on Thursday. If approved, the nomination goes for a full vote of the legislature on Tuesday.

Catalina, a Suffolk resident, retired from the NYPD and began working as Suffolk County's undersheriff in August 2018.

Catalina was named first deputy police commissioner for Suffolk in January 2023.

He was with the NYPD for 27 years, retiring as a deputy chief. He was the commanding officer for a number of units, including the Gang Division and the 44th Precinct in the Bronx.

Catalina, according to his LinkedIn page, graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

The Suffolk police department has been without a commissioner since Rodney K. Harrison resigned in December 2023 from the post, which paid $220,000 a year.