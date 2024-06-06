Two Suffolk police officers, on their way to call, hurt in Babylon crash with another driver

Two Suffolk County police officers responding to a 911 call and another driver were injured when their vehicles crashed in Babylon.

Police officials said the officers were driving with lights and sirens on, heading south on Cadman Avenue in Babylon, when they collided with another car heading north at the intersection of Park Avenue just before 2 p.m. The police cruiser then crashed into a tree.

Both officers and the driver of the other car were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where they were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A woman passenger in the other car was not injured.

Police did not identity the officers involved.

The crash occurred at a two-lane residential intersection with no stop light but stop signs on both sides of Cadman Avenue.