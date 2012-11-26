Suffolk police host property auction

Televisions, electronics, power and hand tools, and holiday items and gifts are among the items available at the Suffolk County police property auction Wednesday at police headquarters in Yaphank.

The department said in a news release that jewelry, motor vehicles and motorcycles will not be offered at the auction, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Property Section building, next to headquarters.

Items will be sold "as is" and all purchases are subject to New York State sales tax. Payments must be made in cash.

The event is on "rain or shine" but in the case of severe weather those interested should check the department's website, suffolkcountyny.gov/police, or call 631-852-6471, for a possible postponement.